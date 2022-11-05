Port Macquarie News

Bain Park Cottage Seniors Hub helps build social connections

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated November 6 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bain Park Cottage Seniors Hub founding member Janet Allman (centre) cuts a ribbon to open the seniors hub as Karen Anderson from the National Emergency Management Agency and Omnicare Alliance board member and director Ian Pople look on. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.