A central hub is helping seniors feel a renewed sense of community belonging.
A ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5 marked the official opening of Bain Park Cottage Seniors Hub.
Not-for-profit organisation Omnicare Alliance secured federal funding as part of the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to establish the seniors hub in the heart of Wauchope. The grant totalled $475,000.
Omnicare Alliance head of operations Felicity Staedter said the objective was to create an inclusive space for seniors to connect with their community and combat social isolation.
"With all the challenges we've had for the past three years with bushfires, floods and COVID, this is our contribution to help seniors bounce back," she said.
The centre in Oxley Lane is a safe and inclusive place for seniors to build social connections and feel a sense of belonging.
Seniors can take part in activities three days a week from yoga to bocce and zumba, while outings are scheduled. The centre also includes a creativity shed and gardens.
Feedback from participants will shape the program on offer.
The seniors hub will bridge the generation gap with an intergeneration planting project planned to create a sensory garden.
Seniors interested in learning more about Bain Park Cottage Seniors Hub can call 1300 336 488 or visit the centre at 10 Oxley Lane, Wauchope.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
