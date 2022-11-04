Port Macquarie News

Young journalists discover hope in their search for climate solutions

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:28am
Young journalists discover hope in their search for climate solutions

From this week, ACM is rolling-out a selection of stories I consider must-reads for everyone. They're part of our latest Young and Regional series; "Our Climate Future".

Editor, North Coast

