Young journalists discover hope in their search for climate solutions

From this week, ACM is rolling-out a selection of stories I consider must-reads for everyone. They're part of our latest Young and Regional series; "Our Climate Future".
Our reporter Ruby Pascoe was one of the 13 journalists across ACM's national network who collaborated on the series.
Her stories canvas the issues of coastal erosion, pot-hole riddled roads and landslips. I'm sure you'll recognise some of the locations featured in her reports.
My colleague Saffron Howden, who is ACM's national editorial trainer, guided this team of young journalists.
In this Voice of Real Australia newsletter she explains the motivation behind the series but more importantly, the common theme that emerged. She writes:
"Over dozens of hours of interviews, research and investigation, the Young and Regional: Our Climate Future team found something surprising: hope.
"They uncovered other young people who, like them, were facing the reality of climate change head on and forging solutions.
"Farmers, teachers, scientists, activists, traditional owners, entrepreneurs, small business owners, politicians, Indigenous academics, architects, psychologists, doctors, conservationists, students, and regular mums and dads - Australians from all walks of life are building a better future."
It's a similar theme that emerged from a university project I created and supervised in the weeks before the pandemic took hold.
Called the Regional Reporting Project, it involved sending four teams of journalism students across the state to work with ACM editors. Their mission was to find climate-related stories with an emphasis on solutions
The project won numerous awards and the students' photos formed an exhibition in the international HeadOn photo festival.
The best outcome of all is that some of those students are now working journalists for ACM. And some of those journalists are members of the Young and Regional team behind this series.
So don't doubt for a minute that the young aren't invested in solving the world biggest problem. I know I feel incredibly safe in their hands and, like their story subjects, full of hope.
Watch this ACM's trailer for a glimpse of what the series is about.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Port Macqaurie News)
