The unveiling of a vibrant mural in the Wauchope town centre has celebrated inclusive arts.
Supporters gathered for the launch of the mural postcard project in Hastings Street on Saturday, November 5.
The mural consists of six panels that act like postcards surrounding a map of Wauchope, the coast and hinterland.
A group of artists developed the concept and painted the panels. Four panels show local landmarks, including Kindee Bridge, Old Bottlebutt and Rocks Ferry Reserve, and two panels feature endangered species, the glossy black cockatoo and spotted quoll.
WRAP (Wauchope Regional Arts Project) is behind the work. The project conducted a series of performing and visual arts workshops.
Participant input shapes the development of the projects with the performing arts workshops building up to a collaborative event at Wauchope Community Art Hall on December 10.
The mural unveiling marked the culmination of the visual arts workshops.
Project manager Deb Murrell said the group's aim was to include everybody in the arts.
Ms Murrell said the mural was "absolutely outstanding".
Artist Kerri Cains said she learnt from the other artists and the lead artist Jo Davidson. She said the mural brought a sense of community.
Artist Matilda Shields said the mural project was a lot of fun.
"It's amazing having people from all different age ranges, and all different backgrounds and histories coming together to create one mural to demonstrate the aspects of our towns and local areas," she said.
Artist Tash Lorenz said she also learnt so much from the other artists.
"I've always wanted to do mural work and this was my chance," she said.
Artist Courtney Mackey said she loved being arty and being part of the mural project.
Lead artist Jo Davidson said the mural was just so vibrant.
"It is an amazing result and I am hoping we can keep going and fill this wall up with beautiful art made by local people," she said.
Wauchope Regional Arts Project is auspiced by Wauchope Community Arts Council through NDIS Information, Linkages and Capacity Building Grant.
The project is designed to assist artists with disability to build confidence and skills and to build connections with professional artists so they can become active participants in the rich, creative community.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
