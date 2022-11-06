*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council voted unanimously to include the reconstruction of the Garden Crescent footpath section, of immediate concern only, in the 2023-2024 operational plan.
The decision followed a petition from Garden Village residents. Mayor Peta Pinson acknowledged the residents for raising the issue.
"I thank them for bringing this [forward] and not letting this go, because we all know as we age, we have balance issues and we are a little more unsteady on our feet," she said.
"I think this commitment of council really demonstrates that we are listening to our community and we are certainly listening to this pocket of our community at Garden Village."
Cr Pinson said she looked forward to the footpath section being rectified so they could ensure people were kept safe from slips, trips and falls.
The Garden Village community welcomed the council decision but would like to see the footpath fix moved forward.
Garden Village chief executive officer Craig Wearne acknowledged the council's commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of older people.
"Garden Village thanks and acknowledges council for their full support and notes the unanimous vote at the council meeting, and particularly mayor Pinson's commitment to older people in our community coming together [on the issue]" he said.
Mr Wearne said the reconstruction of the footpath section would mean people could comfortably and safely traverse the path.
He said while they acknowledged the council's contribution, it would be appreciated if the council could reconsider the timing of the work.
Cheryl Pearson submitted the petition to council on behalf of 133 residents of Garden Village.
Residents are concerned with the section of footpath on the western end of Garden Crescent due to the steep and curved incline of the pathway as it creates a possible slip, trip and fall risk for elderly residents.
Mrs Pearson said she was very happy the council had acted on the matter.
"It [the section of footpath] is an accident waiting to happen," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.