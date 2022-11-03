*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Long-term tavern owners Peter and Judy Bugden have held the property for the past 18 years.
The discreet sale was managed by agents Manenti Quinlan & Associates who described the tavern as a "unique" structure.
Situated on a 4515 parcel of land, the hotel includes a children's playground, an upper-level apartment and a free-standing residence.
The hotel will be added to the existing stable of venues owned by Glenn Knight, who also owns the Laurieton Hotel.
The agents said Mr Knight intends to build on the reputation of the much-loved local.
"It was a real pleasure to work with the long-term vendors in realising the value of their asset which they have poured so much love into over the years," Mr Knight said in a statement released by the agents.
The deal follows the record sale of the Port Macquarie Hotel for approximately $57 million and the sale of the Tacking Point Hotel at Lighthouse Beach for around $45 million.
According to Leonard Bongiovanni of Manenti Quinlan & Associates "the demand for quality hotel assets has demonstrated a resilience with purchasers identifying value-add opportunities in strengthening their existing portfolios."
