A Port Macquarie man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians on Hastings River Drive.
Grant William Cruse, 31, did not appear in Port Macquarie Local Court when the matter was heard before Registrar Mark Bromhead on Wednesday, November 2.
Cruse is charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; and one count of drive manner dangerous and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact, causing grievous bodily harm.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail, which was granted on October 17, will continue.
The incident occurred on Hastings River Drive about 9pm on Friday October 14, when it's alleged three male pedestrians were struck by a Toyota Landcruiser being driven by Cruse.
Police say the men, along with a fourth person who wasn't injured, were walking east on the footpath when the SUV, travelling west, left the roadway and struck them. The driver fled the scene.
Cruse attended Port Macquarie Police Station at 2am on Saturday, October 15, where he was arrested.
The three victims - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
As part of his strict bail conditions, Cruse is placed on good behaviour and must:
The case will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on January 19 for an update on the police brief.
