In a real coup for the Mid North Coast region, the Sydney Swans have launched their inaugural First Nations Academy with a strong contingent of new and current players taking part.
The first academy session was held in Coffs Harbour before the Swans shifted south to Port Macquarie on November 1.
Central Coast, Sydney, and Illawarra are all expected to come online later in the week.
Launching the program with two centres on the North Coast not only shows the Swans' commitment to First Nations people, it also highlights the club's support for the local region.
The First Nations Academy is a sporting program designed to not only increase the participation and involvement of First Nations People across the whole of game (i.e. playing, coaching, strength and conditioning and administration) but also identify those with the physical capabilities and character to become a high-performing athlete.
Whilst one key element of the program is to find the next Adam Goodes, Michael O'Loughlin, or Aliesha Newman, it's also about getting Indigenous kids engaged in healthy lifestyles and First Nations culture.
The ten-week program is holistic in its design, incorporating mental health and cultural education sessions with strategically planned technical and tactical training led by experienced staff. The program will provide a culturally safe and inclusive environment, fostering a greater sense of belonging and connection to AFL and the broader Sydney Swans family.
At the conclusion of the program, identified talent will be offered the opportunity to advance to a fully funded scholarship position with the QBE Sydney Swans Academy.
To express an interest in getting involved in the program please complete the form at this link, or for more information contact Jarred Hodges, Manager First Nations Programs, via hodgesj@sydneyswans.com.au.
