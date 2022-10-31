Golf talent Quedesha Golledge heads to the US in January to start a three year stay at Tarleton State University in Texas.
The 18-year-old, who is on the cusp of finishing her HSC, has secured a full golfing scholarship.
"I'm a bit nervous,'' she said. "But this is really exciting.''
It's been a fairly lengthy process.
"I emailed coaches from division one universities in America and sent them my golf resume along with swing videos,'' Quedesha explained.
Interviews followed and culminated in the offer of the scholarship from Tarleton State University in Dallas, Texas.
Quedesha admits it was 'a bit unexpected.'
"Because of COVID I haven't played in a lot of tournaments,'' she said.
"I told the university there was a gap in my tournament results because of that.''
Quedesha flies out on January 7 and starts at the university on January 12.
"I'll be there for five months at a time, then come home for three months,'' she said.
She lives with her family at Cundletown and said moving to Dallas will be a culture shock.
"Dallas is massive,'' Quedesha said.
"I'll be playing at Harbour Lakes and Squaw Valley, where they do all the team training. We'll also be flying to different states for tournaments.''
It won't be golf 24/7.
"I'll be studying for a degree in criminal justice... that's what they call criminology,'' she said.
"I thought that would be interesting and if things don't work out with golf, I'll look to join the police force.''
Quedesha will have gym sessions each morning before going to uni with golf practice most afternoons
"We also play 11 tournaments a year and they're all over three days,'' she said.
Had the scholarship not eventuated, Quedesha would have looked to find part time work and play on the amateur circuit in Australia, with the aim of eventually turning professional.
Quedesha tries to play twice a week while she practises most days. She lists putting as her strength but says her long game needs a bit of work.
"I've only had my new clubs for three months and I guess I haven't quite clicked with them yet,'' she said.
Her dream is to play professionally and if things work out at university, Quedesha said she'll probably be based in the US after finishing university.
"There's a tour there called the Epson that I'd love to play on,'' she said.
Quedesha understands that she'll get home sick at some stage.
"I'll just have to push through that,'' she said.
On November 13 Kew Country Club will host a fundraiser for the teenager before she sets off to the USA.
Golledge is an outstanding golf talent, winning the Kew Country Club championship at 16 and also many amateur trophies including the Jack Newton Junior event.
If you are unable to make it on the day, she has a "Go Fund Me" page, which can be found on gofundme.com by searching for "Quedesha College Golf" and any contributions would be gratefully accepted.
Further details can be obtained from the KCC pro-shop on 65594596.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.