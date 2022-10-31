Port Macquarie News

Golf talent Quedesha Golledge to take up scholarship with Tarleton State University in Texas

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:22am, first published October 31 2022 - 9:46pm
Quedesha Golledge is off to the United States. Picture by Paul Jobber

Golf talent Quedesha Golledge heads to the US in January to start a three year stay at Tarleton State University in Texas.

