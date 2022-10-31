Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
UPDATE October 31, 3.30pm.
A man reported missing from the Mid North Coast has been found safe and well.
Alex Fiumara, 36, presented himself to Port Macquarie Police Station this afternoon (Monday, October 31).
Police have thanked the media and community for assisting with their appeal.
October 31, 2.27pm.
Mid North Coast police are appealing for the public's assistance to locate a man missing from Port Macquarie.
Alessio Fiumara, 36, also known as Alex Fiumara, was last seen leaving a house on Currawong Drive on Thursday, October 27.
When he failed to attend work on the following days, he was reported missing to police, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police, family and friends hold concerns for Alex's welfare.
He is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, approximately 165-170cm tall, of thin build, with shaved head and brown eyes.
Alex is known to frequent the Port Macquarie, Crescent Head and Kempsey areas.
He may be driving a yellow Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with NSW registration CL 06 LA.
Anyone with information into Alex's whereabouts is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station on (02) 4323 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
