Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club junior activities committee chairperson Helen Thompson is hopeful their small club can continue to punch above its weight this season.
The club held their first club championship day on October 30 in preparation for next weekend's branch carnival at Lighthouse Beach.
Thompson said they were in "great" shape for a little club which focused on participation.
"It's all about fun for our very young ones - the under-6s and under-7s - and this is all about the lifesavers of the future," she said.
"We want kids to improve their swim skills and their board skills. As the kids progress through the age groups they go in to learning their surf rescue certificates, signals and learning to ride the boards.
"We love kids to compete, it gives them more experience, but basically we're about having fun, being safe and learning what being in the surf environment is all about."
Thompson had no expectations or goals for 2022/2023 other than an improved showing from the weather gods.
"Some great weather would be nice after the last couple of summers that we've had," she said.
"Today, (we have) perfect conditions, we've got a little bit of a wave and the water is cold, but once you're out there and in it, you don't feel it too much.
"(We're hoping for a) good summer, good conditions, no red weed, a bit of a wave and getting everybody safely back to the beach after every Sunday morning.
"The club is in a great spot."
