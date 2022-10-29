Port Macquarie News

Weekend festival at Douglas Vale aims to reconnect community

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 29 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's plenty of fun to be had this weekend at the community festival held at the Douglas Vale Historic Homestead with stalls of various groups 'celebrating community'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.