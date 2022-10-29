There's plenty of fun to be had this weekend at the community festival held at the Douglas Vale Historic Homestead with stalls of various groups 'celebrating community'.
Community groups have the chance to perform, sell goods, educate and attract more members with a Buslink shuttle bus providing free transport between the festival and the craft fair at Settlement City.
Douglas Vale Historic Homestead volunteer Marian Chisholm has been part of organising the event since July this year.
"We get a lot of new residents coming into Douglas Vale and what they're saying to us is that they don't know where the information is or how to connect with the community," she said.
"So we thought right, we need a community day.
People are really struggling with...how they can connect with the community so really that's what today is all about."
The event is also an opportunity for volunteer groups to connect with the public.
Sailability NSW Port Macquarie branch president Julie Constable said the community event allowed the group to let people with disability know about their services as well as gain more volunteers.
Sailabilty NSW provide people with disability a sailing experience once a week but it takes over 30 people to be volunteering to help run the organisation for that day.
Through the festival, Mrs Constable has been able to connect with the public, answer their questions and provide further information about their service.
"Something we noticed this morning [was that] people thought they had to be a sailor to volunteer for Sailability," she said
"We've been talking to quite a few who are interesting in coming down and helping us out so that's the name of the game."
The community festival will be running from Saturday (29 October) to Sunday (30 October).
