Finding a good cup of coffee isn't always easy but at the Port Macquarie Coffee Festival it wasn't a difficult task with stalls touting some of the best that the Mid North Coast has to offer.
Whether you're a dark roast devotee, a cold brew supporter or just an average caffeine lover, the festival had plenty to brew and see at the Port Macquarie Race Club with coffee tasting, live music and a latte art competition.
The festival also took the opportunity to give back with an auction of 1kg bags of premium coffee to raise funds for the charity organisation, Make a Difference (MAD).
The festival came to town as part of the world's largest coffee roasting competition, the Golden Bean Australasian competition, which had been held earlier in the week.
Painted Blue Coffee Roaster owner Daniel Klingsporn said that the competition was amazing.
"It's all about the community of coffee rather than who's better than who and it's fantastic," he said.
Mr Kingsporn said that the festival helped show off fantastic small roasters.
"It's a great opportunity to express our coffee into the community as well as make people aware of small roasters in the area rather than one generic roaster," he said.
"Being a small roaster in a small village of Grassy Head, we really enjoy the feedback from the local communities."
It wasn't just locals who were loving the rich aroma and carefully crafted crema.
US barista John Cassidy who was assisting the Golden Bean competition said that the festival was great fun for the community.
"Letting the community be apart of whatever it is, whether it's latte art, or executing some shots or making coffee...it's really great." he said.
For those wanting to make their coffee at home, Mr Cassidy said the key to a great coffee is pride of workmanship.
"I think a lot of coffee can be great if the people executing it care," he said.
"So from the farmer all the way to the cup, I think that is the big difference. Whether or not they care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.