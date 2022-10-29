Port Macquarie News

Golden Bean's Port Macquarie Coffee Festival gives opportunity to small roasters

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finding a good cup of coffee isn't always easy but at the Port Macquarie Coffee Festival it wasn't a difficult task with stalls touting some of the best that the Mid North Coast has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.