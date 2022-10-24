A Central Coast team has claimed top honours in a championship at Port Macquarie displaying firefighters' skills and expertise.
The Wyong team snared first place in the 2022 Fire and Rescue NSW State Firefighter Championship followed by the NSW Rural Fire Service team from Kootingal in second spot.
The Port Macquarie brigade team placed third. The team was made up of Dominic Zumbo, Mick Newton, Cameron Edwards and one sub-runner from another team.
Some 15 teams, drawn from Fire and Rescue NSW on-call firefighters, as well as representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service, along with a New Zealand team and a crew from the Northern Territory, competed at Port Macquarie's Westport Park.
The three-day championship tested the skills, professionalism and training of regional firefighters across events simulating fire and rescue situations.
The Port Macquarie brigade won two major trophies for the hose and breeching event and the urban pump suction event.
Ross Hoy and Don Davidson were the local coordinators. Mr Hoy said the wet weather posed a challenge but the top teams displayed a very high standard.
"The times were slower due to the rain, however, it didn't diminish the standard of the competition," he said.
Mr Hoy said there was very good community support too.
The rain forced the cancellation of a community engagement celebration which was to feature displays from emergency services, firefighter torchlight parade and fireworks display.
One of the Hello Koalas sculptures, Frankie the Firefighter, was on show during the championship.
Mr Hoy thanked Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde for her assistance in promoting the event. He also recognised the help of the Mid North Coast Fire Museum Group.
The state firefighting championship drew to a close on Saturday, October 22.
