2.30pm update
Heavy rainfall has resulted in the closure of a number of roads for the Mid North Coast on Monday, October 24.
A spokesperson from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said people should drive to the conditions and plan ahead for any trip.
"We are seeing a lot of water over the roads and with rainfall continuing to be predicted for this week, please try to limit time on the roads, even after heavy rain subsides," the spokesperson said.
"Be mindful that conditions change quickly, so it's important to stay informed and prepared."
The NSW SES Camden Haven Unit is reminding people of the importance of cleaning their gutters, so water can flow away.
People can contact the NSW SES on 132 500 or triple zero in case of emergency.
For more information about road closures, people can visit the NSW Government's Live Traffic website.
10am update
Heavy rainfall conditions for the Mid North Coast are expected to ease, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Port Macquarie received a dumping of rainfall in the 24 hours until 9am on Monday, October 24 with 72mm recorded at a station on Koala Street.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said rainfall is likely to ease by this evening.
He said 20-30mm is expected over the next 24 hours until 9am on Tuesday, October 25.
The bureau has cancelled a severe weather warning for the Mid North Coast.
"The low pressure system off the coast is becoming more mobile and shifting southward, which has seen a clearance of rain areas from the north," a spokesperson said on the bureau's website.
"Severe weather is no longer occurring in the Northern Rivers district of NSW, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary."
A flood watch and multiple flood warnings remain current for northeastern parts of the state.
Mr Rout said Ballina had received 126mm in the 24 hours until 9am on Monday, October 24 and Lismore had received 127mm.
According bureau's weather data, which was recorded between 2003-2010, the average total amount of rainfall for October in Port Macquarie is 94mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.