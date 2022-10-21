A 18-year-old male has been charged with serious driving offences after a vehicle was captured on video performing burn-outs near Lions Park Lookout in Port Macquarie.
Mid North Coast Police say that around 9pm on Thursday October 20, they received complaints that a white Toyota was being driven dangerously in Stewart and Lord streets.
A video posted to social media shows the car hitting the kerb at one stage, which caused the rear passenger tyre to come off.
The vehicle continued along the road with sparks flying as a group of onlookers recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
Police attended the area and located the vehicle abandoned and the 18-year-old male driver nearby.
He was breath tested at the scene and returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where further testing returned a reading of 0.108.
The man was charged with multiple offences including mid range PCA, reckless driving and drive while suspended.
He was bailed to appear at Port Macquarie Court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.