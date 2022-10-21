Port Macquarie News
Watch

Driver caught on video performing burn-outs near Lions Park Lookout in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:44am, first published 2:30am
A 18-year-old male has been charged with serious driving offences after a vehicle was captured on video performing burn-outs near Lions Park Lookout in Port Macquarie.

Local News

