Port Macquarie News

Jeremy Latimore weighs in on junior rugby league changes proposed by NSWRL and NRL

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired NRL journeyman Jeremy Latimore believes the proposed junior rugby league changes are 'ludicrous'. Picture: Adam McLean

Retired National Rugby League veteran Jeremy Latimore has described some of the proposed changes to junior rugby league as "ludicrous".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.