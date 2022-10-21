A Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons offences will remain in custody after their separate cases were adjourned.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear when the matter was heard before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday October 20.
He was arrested on August 10 after a number of items were siezed from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
The court heard the police brief of evidence against Fowler is yet to be completed, so the matter was adjourned until November 24.
Bail was not applied for, and it was formally refused.
Fowler's co-accused, 22-year-old Jamie Lee Newnham, appeared in court via a video link.
Newnham is currently in custody for breaching strict bail conditions.
A bail application was initially made for her release back into the community. However, after consulting family members who were in the court, her lawyer withdrew that application.
Newnham is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm. She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child."
Her case has also been adjourned until November 24. The court heard the brief of evidence in her case is not yet completed.
