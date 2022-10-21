Port Macquarie News

Man and woman to remain in custody over Wauchope firearms siezure after cases adjourned

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
October 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Some of the weapons seized in Wauchope on August 10. Picture by Mid North Coast Police

A Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons offences will remain in custody after their separate cases were adjourned.

