The 90th anniversary of the NSW State Firefighter Championships are underway at Westport Park.
Fire and Rescue crews along with some Rural Fire Service crews from all around New South Wales have travelled to the Hastings for the three-day event.
John Hand is a retired firefighter and a historian associated with the championships who said the event is held every two years, but was last held in 2018 - also in Port Macquarie.
A number of events will take place over the weekend where they will all involve firefighting practice.
"They're all designed to hone their skills of firefighters in a competitive environment," Mr Hand said.
"It may involve running with hoses or climbing up and down ladders, using hoses under pressure to hit targets in all different formats.
"They may be pumping from a static supply or from hydrants, but it's all associated with modern firefighting practices."
In total 14 events will take place of the three-day event with the crew that accrues the most aggregate points to be crowned the champions on Saturday afternoon.
"In previous years two of the best teams have been Wyong and Kootingal Rural Fire Service so they would be the favourites to take out the title," Mr Hand said.
"The outcome will be very interesting. It all starts today and wraps up Saturday afternoon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.