FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher hopes there won't be a need to cull two clubs should the Coastal Premier League drop back to 10 clubs in 2023, as is expected.
"I would hope there would be natural attrition,'' he said.
"I certainly don't want to be chairman of a board that has to tell a club they can't play in the top competition.''
Mr Fletcher added that clubs have to meet criteria to be part of the CPL. This includes player numbers and facilities.
"We haven't been as stringent with those rules because of weather conditions and COVID,'' he admitted.
The addition of the Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United and Bellingen to this year's CPL was originally opposed by the majority of clubs, with concerns raised about the length of the season and increased travel.
Both enjoyed successful seasons. Southern United defied considerable odds to make the first grade grand final, including playing knockout semi-finals on successive days
The Ospreys were beaten by the powerful Coffs United in the grand final played at Coffs Harbour in a hard fought contest.
Southern also featured in the reserve grade semi-finals.
Bellingen made the playoffs.
Both the Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football boards expect to have a structure for the 2023 Coastal Premier League in place by next month.
Mr Fletcher said a format for next year will be put in place soon and this will then be discussed by both boards.
"We've indicated to the clubs that we'll have something in place by mid-November,'' he added.
"We have to give clubs plenty of time to prepare for next year.''
