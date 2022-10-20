Port Macquarie News

Library Regeneration Program helps spread the joy of reading with preschoolers

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 5:00pm
The Westport Club community and sports manager Jenny Edmunds, shows some of the donated books to Tayzen, Zali and Leo from Hastings Preschool and Long Day Care Centre. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Westport Club, in partnership with Dymocks Children's Charities, is helping preschoolers develop a love of reading.

