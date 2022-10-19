Finn Askew knows his ski paddle leg will need to be a lot better at next year's Coolangatta Gold after he finished seventh at the annual event last weekend.
In the end, his first leg gave him too much work to do in the back half of the event despite a race that was completed in one of the fastest times in over a decade.
Askew was one of seven competitors who finished inside eight minutes behind eventual winner Ali Day who claimed his eighth-straight crown.
Elite athletes completed the 41.8km course which involved a 23km surf-ski, 1km run, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board and 8.2km run on the southern Gold Coast on Sunday.
The event has been dubbed one of the country's toughest endurance events and marks the start of the competition season for the athletes.
"The first leg, the first two hours of the race really sets it all up and I gave them too much of a start," Askew said.
"It ended up being one of the fastest fields in the last 10 years where the top seven finished within 10 minutes of first place.
"For a four-hour race, that's a pretty close finish over that length."
While the South West Rocks triathlete was disappointed not to at least finish on the podium, he knows where the improvement needs to come from.
"I'm happy with it (the result), but being a competitive athlete you're never completely satisfied unless you're winning and that's where my head is at with it all," he said.
"I'm happy with how I put the race together being my first year (in the elite class at Coolangatta), but I always want to win. There's definitely room to improve."
Being one of the younger athletes in the field meant Askew gave away some strength in the ski paddle which ultimately cost him.
"There's a bit of strength needed that makes doing those races especially on the ski a bit easier where you can go that much faster," he said.
Then there was the mental battle of racing by himself when the top six broke away from the rest of the field.
"I had to do predominantly the whole race by myself which makes it harder and I feel if I can bring that ski up to another level which I know I can, I'll be on the podium," he said.
"I don't think it's long until I can probably be at the top of that race for sure."
The 21-year-old moved to the Gold Coast in the middle of 2020 after he grew up in South West Rocks and then he competed for Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club.
But he says he will need to be north of the border for a few more years yet before he can be classed as a Gold Coast local.
"I'm a South West Rocks product and I still call there home and have all the family there," he said.
"I'll have to be up here for a few more years before I start saying I'm from the Gold Coast. I'm always a country boy at heart."
Askew's attention now turns to the Summer of Surf and Nutri Grain series which kick off this weekend.
"This whole summer there will be races live streamed on channel seven and channel nine so it's a pretty big summer coming up with a lot of money up for grabs. It's super exciting.
"At least every two weekends I'll have a race so it's a pretty packed calendar."
