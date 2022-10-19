Port Macquarie News

Finn Askew finishes seventh at Coolangatta Gold

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 10:00pm
Finn Askew finished seventh at the Coolangatta Gold. Picture: supplied

Finn Askew knows his ski paddle leg will need to be a lot better at next year's Coolangatta Gold after he finished seventh at the annual event last weekend.

