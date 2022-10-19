Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are celebrating after receiving the news a Shelly Beach Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) would be relocated.
Zygy Barratt and her partner Steve McGrath are regular beachgoers and launched a petition in an effort to get the ERB relocated.
They say the ERB impacts the visual landscape of Shelly Beach, and takes away from the significance of the area as an important cultural and historical site.
Ms Barratt said it's fabulous news the beacon will be moved to a new site.
"Council have been really respectful and responsive to our requests," she said.
A spokesperson from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council confirmed the beacon would be moved.
"The relocation is due to feedback from community regarding the visual amenity of the beach and also inadequate signal strength at the current location," he said.
Ms Barratt said it's important for the beacon to be positioned in a location where the community can have confidence it will always work.
"The reception down there [the beach] is on and off," she said.
Surf Life Saving NSW (SLS NSW) owns the beacon and is responsible for its relocation, with approval from council.
A spokesperson from SLS NSW said they are hoping to relocate the ERB in early November, which will cost less than $1000.
SLS NSW has identified two possible ERB location options, which are further south from its current position.
