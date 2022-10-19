Port Macquarie News

Shelly Beach Emergency Response Beacon set to be relocated

By Liz Langdale
October 19 2022 - 1:00am
Steve McGrath, Kathy Luck and Zygy Barratt are all celebrating the news the Shelly Beach Emergency Response Beacon will be relocated. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are celebrating after receiving the news a Shelly Beach Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) would be relocated.

