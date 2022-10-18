What a wonderful weekend that just passed. There were so many fishos out on the water and it sounded like some great fish were caught up and down our beautiful coast.
In the rivers this week, school mulloway numbers remain excellent in the Hastings and Macleay Rivers. Plenty of fishos targeting flathead were hooking a mulloway and were having a lot of fun on their lighter gear over the weekend.
Whiting numbers are also improving in the Macleay River, Lake Cathie and Camden Haven River with yabbies and worms being the baits of choice. I expect whiting numbers to increase as the water gets warmer coming into the summer months.
The breakwalls have also been fantastic for bream and flathead, with fish over a kilo from both species. There has still been plenty of luderick around in the rivers to keep the fishos interested. Whilst fish have been taken from most usual locations in the Hastings and Camden Haven River with cabbage the pick of the baits, although those using weed flies have also been scoring a few reasonable fish.
Off the beaches, bream numbers are better than we have seen all year, particularly in the north around Horseshoe Bay, Goolawah Beach and Big Hill. Fresh worms, squid and prawns have all been the bait of choice. Some good fishing reports on school mulloway off the beaches which have been caught on Lighthouse Beach, around Lake Cathie and on North Haven Beach particularly during dusk and through the night.
On the rocks, drummer reports have slowed although areas around Bonny Hills and the Camden Haven have been fishing quite well. On the tailor front, a few fish have been caught at first light locally. Those fishing the evening tide have been picking up a few nice bream as well as the odd decent mulloway.
Around the rocks at South West Rocks and Crescent Head have both been holding a few decent bream, dart and whiting with bait been the most successful.
Offshore, once again striped marlin are dominating reports from the game fishos catching them between one-hundred to two-hundred metres of water off Crescent Head and Port Macquarie.
There are still plenty of bait balls around with slimy mackerel hanging out in the deeper water. Also, a couple of reports of an early mahi mahi out wide of South West Rocks with not a lot of current around and water temperature sitting around that twenty two degrees. Port Macquarie FAD is still out of action.
For the bottom fishos snapper, pearl perch and kingfish have also been on offer up and down the coast. Looking at the long-term forecast for the coming weekend, unfortunately we can expect a few days of strong north-east winds and large east-north-east swell.
It may be a good weekend for some maintenance on the boat and checking that all your safety gear is up to scratch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.