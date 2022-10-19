It will be music to the ears of everyone associated with the Port City Breakers - Jesse Douglas is unlikely to go anywhere any time soon.
Douglas claimed his second-straight Group 3 rugby league player of the year award at the annual awards night last week.
The award provided the cherry on top of the Breakers' premiership success and backed up his 2021 honours.
When asked whether there were any plans in place for the 2023 season, he said it was likely to again involve Port City although there is nothing official yet.
"It would be pretty hard to leave a side that's winning and a club that looks after you like they do," he said.
The second-rower finished eight points clear of Forster-Tuncurry hooker Riley Glover in the race for the club's top gong.
Douglas was one of the experienced players who set the standard at Breakers training throughout the season.
By leading the way he was also challenging himself.
"(The only secret) is to always train and make sure my body is right and ready to go," he said.
"You don't get used to [these awards], but you just try to play as good as you can every week and it helps being in a good side."
There was minimal difference between his best and worst performances throughout the season.
While he was confident of being up near the top of the overall points for the award, there was a thought that some teammates might have been jostling for points in each game.
Captain Richie Roberts finished in equal third position with 11 points - half of what Douglas had accrued.
"I thought some players in our side might have stolen some points off me because we've got so many good players, but I ended up going alright I guess," he said.
"The only goal at the start of the year is to win a comp. All the individual goals come after that."
Stability at home had also provided Douglas with the right environment to perform at his best on the field most weeks.
"I'm in a good space off the field; loving life," he said.
