Talented Port Macquarie mountain biking duo Tom Jenkins and Nick Kennedy claimed two of the top three position at the completion of the sixth round of the Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park.
Jenkins claimed overall honours in both the under-17 division and was the winner of the day while Kennedy finished third in the under-17s.
Hastings Valley MTB Club president Mick Fullbrook said Jenkins' success was something to be proud of.
"Under-17s is one of the biggest divisions overall in the sport where there's a heap of kids competing before they get to under-19s and start to find beer and women," he said.
"To win a series like under-17s is huge. He's getting better, mate."
Fellow Hastings riders such as Jake deVries (masters), Glen Lockery (over-50s), Andie McKinnon (under-13s) and Isabella Dragos (under-19s) also finished on the podium.
"Jake came second overall and he was pipped by one second which he wasn't happy about because the bloke who beat him has never done it before out of 300 riders," Fullbrook said.
The sixth round marked the end of the Fox Superflow series for the season, but the local president said the club had already started to think about next year.
"Everyone is locked in for the race next year so we're all pretty chuffed and next year will be even bigger and better. We're looking at around 350-400," he said.
