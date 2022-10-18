Port Macquarie News

Tom Jenkins wins sixth round of Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:39am, first published 4:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Jenkins won the under-17 division after the sixth and final round of the Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park. Picture by Paul Jobber

Talented Port Macquarie mountain biking duo Tom Jenkins and Nick Kennedy claimed two of the top three position at the completion of the sixth round of the Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.