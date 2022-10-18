Port Macquarie Makos are the best mixed open touch football side in country New South Wales.
The Makos' success at Tuggerah over the weekend saw Port City Breakers transfer their rugby league success onto the touch football field.
Port Macquarie defeated Wollongong 10-9 in the NSW Touch Country Championship mixed open final with no fewer than nine Breakers' playing crucial roles in the victory.
The Makos went through the entire tournament undefeated across eight matches which provided them with a perfect tune-up to the NSW State Cup in Port Macquarie in December.
Coach Brent Nixon, however, wasn't getting too carried away with the victory.
"It gives us a massive confidence boost, but I've told the team we can't get too ahead of ourselves because now we have to face the Sydney sides," he said.
"Wollongong, Wallsend, Newcastle and Macksville were all competitive but once it gets to State Cup time we'll have Hills Hornets, maybe Manly and Easts Roosters as well."
Port Macquarie's defensive efforts across the entire tournament were key although they did concede half their total tries across eight games in the win over the Wolves.
"It was mainly our rucking and our defence that got us the wins and we ran pretty fast and not many teams could keep up," Nixon said.
"We only let in 18 tries over the whole weekend so our defence was pretty good."
A strong first day set up their entire weekend.
"After the first day we realised how good we were playing and we knew we could go all the way, but it was a bit iffy because Wollongong had such a stacked side."
Attention now turns to the State Cup from December 2-4.
"We will do a fair bit of video work and then it comes down to fitness because we've got to be fitter and faster than everyone there," Nixon said.
"We're a fairly young side so running is our best mate really."
Nixon was also judged player of the tournament.
"Everyone did their job perfectly," he said.
"Tahney Luck with her defence and leadership helped the girls out. Then you've got Aston Pollard, Kieran Gainsford, Corey Lewis who did all the hard work and made my job a lot easier."
