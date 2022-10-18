An art exhibition at Port Macquarie Library has launched to enable Community Housing Limited (CHL) tenants to share their stories and raise awareness about mental health wellbeing.
The exhibition was funded by a Mental Health Month grant from Way Ahead.
Port Macquarie-Hastings resident Donna Liver said she connected with CHL for support after her youngest son was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
Her mixed media artwork titled 'Front Lawn Christmas Morn' shows a front yard game and the convergence of all abilities, ages and culture.
"This artwork captured the cross-cultural diversity experienced by those living in community housing neighbourhoods and the opportunity for fair and accessible level play to exist," Donna wrote in her artwork description.
She said she's grateful to CHL for providing stability for her family.
Sheyleace Stevens is a 13-year-old whose artwork is displayed in the exhibition.
The Dunghutti young woman said painting connects her to her culture.
"It defines who I am," she said.
CHL community development manager Steve Neale said CHL is not only about providing a safe house for people in need but also about supporting tenants' wellbeing.
Another CHL initiative, called the Balcony Garden Project, aims to reduce loneliness and isolation by encouraging tenants to spend more time outdoors.
Mr Neale said he was 'blown away' by the quality of the artwork on display and the stories behind them.
"You can see people expressing themselves through their artwork," he said.
"The end result is amazing."
Port Macquarie resident and Ghungalu woman Verqelle Fisher said her artworks have been created to tell stories.
One of her artworks is about women empowering women, and the challenges they face.
Another of Verqelle's artworks is titled 'We are One'.
She said it's about uniting people, no matter their backgrounds.
Way Ahead mental health promotion and program manager Asha Zappa said art helps individuals express themselves.
"As an art therapist, I know creativity is such an important aspect of mental health," she said.
"Making art has been shown to reduce stress hormones and can have a positive impact on mental health."
The Port Macquarie Library art exhibition will be open to the public until October 31.
