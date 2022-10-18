Port Macquarie News
What's on

Community Housing Limited art exhibition puts spotlight on wellbeing and inclusivity

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie-Hastings resident Donna Liver with her artwork titled 'Front Lawn Christmas Morn' on display at the Port Macquarie Library. Picture by Liz Langdale

An art exhibition at Port Macquarie Library has launched to enable Community Housing Limited (CHL) tenants to share their stories and raise awareness about mental health wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.