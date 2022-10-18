The band is mostly back together again at Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club.
Their all-conquering under-19 women's crew broke up a few years ago when sisters Grace and Lucy Monaghan, Emma Eggins and Jess Willis all had to go their separate ways.
Most of them are back for the 2022/2023 season with Willis the only one missing as the Boatettes prepare to again hit the beaches up and down the east coast of NSW.
Grace admitted it was exciting to see most of her old crew return along with Monique Durbridge and Maddy Major who were part of the club's under-23 Flamingos crew last season.
"We're back as the 'Boatettes'. Everyone knows us by that and we've just adopted a few Flamingos," she said.
"We've got the combinations. Emma and I row beside each other so it's like it's one person rowing because we've done it for so long together."
Grace spent the last couple of seasons in Sydney while completing a teaching degree at university, but now she's ready to move back home.
The time spent down in Sydney allowed her to finetune her own surf skills with the high-profile Collaroy Surf Life Saving Club and gain valuable experience and knowledge.
The Boatettes are set to benefit from that experience.
"I've taken last year's (training) program and bringing it to Wauchope-Bonny Hills," she said.
"Down there they have a sports physician who created a full training program where we were training at least nine sessions a week. You wouldn't think going to the gym would make that much of a difference.
"But I've never been as fit or strong in my life rowing surfboats and it's never felt so easy."
While the North Coast series will start at Yamba this weekend, the focus for the Boatettes is firmly on the four rounds of Ocean Thunder from November to February.
Ocean Thunder is a summer series of high profile professional surfboat events, restricted to 24 elite open Men's Crews and 12 elite women's crews, created especially for television viewing with a format that is extreme, impactive and entertaining.
"At North Coast you don't have many crews around so versing open women will be another step up for us," Monaghan said.
"If we can keep up with them... everybody says 23s is just as good as opens so it will be interesting; we're all excited."
And while the girls are proud to have beaten three of the five open men's crews last weekend, they remained humble about it.
"It didn't really hit us until the end of the day," Monaghan said.
"We got on the line and were so focused on racing ourselves instead of the competition. We were trying to better our style and techniques.
"But it still felt good."
