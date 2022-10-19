Making a premium product drives Port Macquarie distiller Ray Barth.
The co-owner and head distiller at Port Macquarie Distillery enjoys the creativity, coupled with developing new flavours and products.
Three families are behind Port Macquarie Distillery which opened in the industrial area eight weeks ago.
The business is part of a booming field. The Australian Bureau of Statistics launched 2021 Census data which shows employment in the spirit manufacturing industry increased by 240 per cent.
The latest release of 2021 Census data also revealed employment in beer manufacturing had jumped by 50 per cent.
It's still early days for Port Macquarie Distillery but it has already attracted repeat customers. Gin masterclasses will be introduced down the track.
Port Macquarie Distillery co-owner Annelize Coetzer said they wanted to share a little bit of Port Macquarie with customers.
That is reflected through products with names inspired from localities including Lighthouse Beach and Miners Beach. The flavours are tailored to those locations.
"Gin is so up and coming and we get the connoisseur more and more," Mrs Coetzer said.
"They know exactly what they want and they look for that."
The products are manufactured onsite. Port Macquarie Distillery sources 90 per cent of its botanicals locally.
"I like people's response to a nice product," Mr Barth said.
Boutique or craft distilling has been behind most of the change within the industry in the past decade, Maria River Distillery's Brandon Santi says.
He said there was wonderful period of experimentation and expressing different distillers' approaches at the moment.
Australia was home to about 30 distilleries about a decade ago. That number has mushroomed to an estimated 300 to 350 distilleries across the country.
Maria River Distillery, which set up in 2018, is located on a working farm between Port Macquarie and Crescent Head. The property grows a lot citrus and Australian botanicals.
Mr Santi, as a distiller, is fascinated by the distilling process. "I like the alchemy of distilling," he said.
"There is never a dull moment in the industry and you are always learning and tweaking things."
The small batch distillery continues to evolve. A development application for a new expanded distillery and bar/restaurant has the planning tick of approval.
Maria River Distillery is working to introduce bar and food service before the end of 2022.
Construction of a new distillery is the next step, followed by the restaurant.
