Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility with a competition reminding drivers and motorcyclists to be cautious on the roads.
The Spot Joe Rider competition looks to reduce the occurrence of SMIDSY (Sorry Mate, I Didn't See You) crashes by encouraging all road users to look out for motorcyclists.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council launched the competition in support of October's Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Volunteer motorcyclists will be out riding on the area's roads wearing yellow high-visibility "Joe Rider" vests until Friday, October 21.
Drivers are asked to be on the look out and remember where and when they saw "Joe". To enter the competition, pull over to a safe spot or wait until you have arrived at your destination before completing the sighting form on council's website.
Daily winners will receive a $50 voucher and one winner will score the grand prize of a $250 voucher at the end of the week.
Council's education team leader Dette Gammon said the initiative aimed to enhance safety behaviours.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles," she said. "If they are involved in a crash, they risk serious injury or death.
"While looking out for "Joe Rider", it is a great prompt to check mirrors and blind spots, scan the road especially at roundabouts and intersections and take care when pulling out from the curb or opening your car door when parked."
Highway patrol supervisor Sergeant Daniel Finch said Motorcycle Awareness Month highlighted the importance of motorists' spatial awareness and for motorcyclists to ride safely within traffic.
He said motorcyclists' protection was limited, and when they were involved in accidents, injuries were more significant.
Motorcycle Awareness Month celebrates motorcycling and encourages drivers to look out for motorcycles.
"Joe Rider" volunteer motorcyclist Clinton Grohs said the initiative brought motorcyclists to the forefront of people's minds.
"It is coming into the summer season and there will be more of us on the roads," he said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.