Wauchope RSL defeat Port Pirates in Two Rivers first grade cricket competition

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
October 17 2022 - 4:00am
Wauchope got their Two Rivers first grade competition season off to a winning start with a 25-run win over Port Pirates in Kempsey on Saturday.

