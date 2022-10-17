Wauchope got their Two Rivers first grade competition season off to a winning start with a 25-run win over Port Pirates in Kempsey on Saturday.
The lads from west of the donut at Port Macquarie compiled a respectable 138 from 39.2 overs with Pirates opening bowler Ben de Braun claiming the best bowling figures for his side with 3-10 off five overs.
Tom Marks (1-22 off six overs), Matthew Ripps (2-23 off eight), Darcy Chewings (1-15 off three), Bede Munro (1-15 off 3.2) and Scott Newton (2-7 off three overs) all chipped in with wickets.
In reply, Pirates were all out for 113 at the completion of the 37th over with Sebastian West the pick of the Wauchope bowlers, claiming four wickets.
Darcy Chewings topscored for Pirates with 40 and Jamie Byrnes (26) was the only other batsman to reach double figures before captain Ben de Braun (12) became the third Pirate to reach double figures batting at 11.
Elsewhere, Beechwood Hotel upset Macquarie Hotel by two wickets when they chased the 96 required for victory at Wayne Richards Park.
On a day dominated by the bowlers, Muhammad Ali (3-20) claimed the best bowling figures for Beechwood while Dylan Rumble (3-10) claimed the scalps of three of the top four Beechwood batsmen.
Rovers defeated Frederickton by six wickets at South West Rocks when they successfully chased down the 143 required for victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.