Sailability Port Macquarie secretary Moira Magrath says she's very disappointed after the volunteer organisation's shed was targeted by vandals.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Friday, October 14, or in the early morning on Saturday, October 15.
Sailability Port Macquarie is a volunteer organisation dedicated to making sailing opportunities accessible to all.
The organisation's new boat shed and amenities block was officially opened on September 28.
Ms Magrath said the organisation's volunteers put a lot of time and effort to ensure the development could come to fruition.
"People who are doing this [graffiti] have no idea of the energy, time and commitment that people have put in for no reward for themselves," she said.
"My volunteers all get paid the same, nothing."
Ms Magrath said she wishes the people who carry out the graffiti could put themselves in the position of someone who attends Sailability Port Macquarie.
"Perhaps they might recognise the worth of what we're doing."
Ms Magrath has notified Port Macquarie-Hastings Council about the incident via the organisation's VandalTrak app.
She would like to see more education and awareness programs in schools to raise awareness about the problem in the community.
"The money that's spent on addressing graffiti can go to more playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor events for young people."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Mayor Peta Pinson said she was sorry to hear about the graffiti incident which had impacted the volunteer group.
"It's community money that is used to clean up this unnecessary vandalism," she said.
Cr Pinson said that money could be spent on projects to benefit the widespread community, such as events or new assets.
Cr Pinson is urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police.
"We really need some community watch here," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is taking a multi-layered approach to address the problem.
This includes:
The organisation has created Graffiti Awareness Day as a way for residents to engage with the issue.
During the event, council staff can provide residents with details about what the organisation is doing to combat the issue and provide information on how people can assist.
A Graffiti Awareness Day is on Friday, October 21 from 10am until 12pm at Bain Park, Wauchope.
Council staff are encouraging residents to use the VandalTrak app, a technology being used to record and remove instances of graffiti across the region.
Residents can also join council's Graffiti Blasters Volunteer program.
The program's volunteers are dedicated to removing graffiti.
For more information about reporting graffiti, please visit council's website.
