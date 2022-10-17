The man charged with allegedly hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians in Port Macquarie has been granted bail.
Grant William Cruse, 31, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, October 17.
Cruse is charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; and one count of drive manner dangerous and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact, causing grievous bodily harm.
Cruse did not enter a plea.
The incident occurred on Hastings River Drive about 9pm on Friday October 14, when it's alleged three male pedestrians were struck by a Toyota Landcruiser being driven by Cruse.
Police say the men, along with a fourth person who wasn't injured, were walking east on the footpath when the SUV, travelling west, left the roadway and struck them. The driver fled the scene.
Cruse attended Port Macquarie Police Station at 2am on Saturday, October 15, where he was arrested.
The three victims - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
The two older men remain in a serious but stable condition with leg, arm and rib fractures.
The court heard the accused allegedly mounted the footpath and accelerated towards the victims and continued driving while dragging one of the men under the vehicle for approximately 16 metres.
The prosecution opposed granting bail due to the serious nature of the charges.
"Driving on the footpath at a group of people and accelerating even while there was still a person under the vehicle... it's fortunate that no one has died," the prosecution said.
The court also heard the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Defence lawyer Michael Giles argued there would likely be a significant delay in proceedings once the case has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and said there are ways to impose strict bail for his client.
Magistrate Darcy described the three offences of driving occasioning grievous bodily harm as "very serious allegations".
"It does seem to be a strong prosecution case and on the facts before the court it is difficult to understand that on conviction you would receive anything other than a full-time custodial sentence," she said.
However, Magistrate Darcy said bail should not be used as a preemptive form of punishment if the risks can be mitigated.
She also said there doesn't seem to be "any unacceptable risk" of Cruse endangering the safety of victims or the community.
The 31-year-old has been released on strict bail conditions. He is placed on good behaviour and must:
The case has been referred to the DPP and will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on November 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.