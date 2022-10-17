Port Macquarie News

Driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians released on bail, despite police concerns

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:56am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

The man charged with allegedly hitting and seriously injuring three pedestrians in Port Macquarie has been granted bail.

