Business and community representatives were among those to have the ear of The Nationals leaders during a regional listening tour.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan welcomed The Nationals leader David Littleproud and deputy leader Senator Perin Davey to the electorate on Monday, October 17.
The trio addressed a Regional Women's Breakfast at Rydges Port Macquarie before opening up the forum to questions.
Attendees raised a range of issues including the flood response, homelessness, climate change and the environment more broadly.
Business NSW, supported by Business Port Macquarie, Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce, Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Business Women's Network, staged the breakfast.
The event aimed to create a dialogue between the community and federal representatives.
It was all part of The Nationals regional tour aimed at listening and learning from voters, particularly those who left the party at the 2022 federal election.
Mr Littleproud said their job was to listen, to learn, to understand and to rebuild trust.
"We want to make sure we are open and honest and we are prepared to take the good with the bad," he said.
Mr Littleproud said the party will re-engage on a continual level.
Senator Davey said they lost female voters at the election and they weren't listening enough to them.
The party is on a mission to turn that around.
Senator Davey also spoke about the regions and their sense of community.
Mr Conaghan reflected on the 2022 federal election result which plunged the Coalition into opposition.
He said they saw during the last federal election that women, in particular those aged from 18 to 55, and young people felt the National Party had moved away from them or did not represent them.
Mr Conaghan said so as a political party, it needed to change, and that was exactly why Mr Littleproud and Senator Davey were travelling around the country on the listening tour.
He said it was important the party changed with the times but kept its values and ideals.
Listening events in Cowper include regional women's breakfasts in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, youth forums at Charles Sturt University and Southern Cross University, and family and community centres in Kempsey and Nambucca Heads.
