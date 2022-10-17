Port Macquarie News

Federal Nationals bring 2022 regional listening tour to Cowper

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals leader David Littleproud, Cowper MP Pat Conaghan and deputy leader Senator Perin Davey in Port Macquarie as part of a tour to listen and learn from regional voters. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Business and community representatives were among those to have the ear of The Nationals leaders during a regional listening tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.