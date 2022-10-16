Port Macquarie News
Photos

Macquarie Coast Stingers defeated by Coffs Coast Chargers in 2022/2023 Regional Big Bash clash in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:13am, first published October 16 2022 - 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jye Woodger suffered a dislocated knee as Macquarie Coast Stingers fell 38 runs short in their Regional Big Bash 'final' loss to Coffs Coast. Picture: Paul Jobber

A dislocated knee to South West Rocks batsman Jye Woodger rubbed salt into the wound as Macquarie Coast Stingers' Regional Big Bash campaign ended in Port Macquarie on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.