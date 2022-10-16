Hastings Valley MTB Club president Mick Fullbrook was absolutely "chuffed" to see a large contingent of females test themselves at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park at the weekend.
The park hosted the sixth and final round of the Fox Superflow series and while most attention was on local boys Tom Jenkins and Nick Kennedy, Fullbrook said it was pleasing to see others ride the trails too.
Women's numbers in particular continue to grow.
"We've got a lot of females this year which we're pretty blessed with - about 30 all up - so it's good to see the females getting more and more involved in our sport," Fullbrook said.
"It's always great to see families out here too. We've got a lot of young kids with their fathers and mum's who raced yesterday (Saturday) and that's what Jolly Nose is all about.
"It's a beautiful turnout. We've done really well, we've got nearly 300 riders which is what we hoped for, so we're pretty chuffed."
Jenkins and Kennedy are expected to feature somewhere on the podium in their divisions when results become official on Monday (October 17).
"Both the boys are frothing," Fullbrook said.
"Tommy's going pretty good and Nick will be on the podium for sure. Some of the other blokes from yesterday (Saturday) are on the podium so we'll wait to see if they get knocked off."
The sixth round marked the end of the Fox Superflow series for the season, but the local president said the club had already started to think about next year.
"Everyone is locked in for the race next year so we're all pretty chuffed and next year will be even bigger and better. We're looking at around 350-400," he said.
The upgraded trails had received plenty of positive feedback.
"Everyone's been frothing over the new Rock N Roll trail, the KO is a bit brutal; it's a seven-minute ride but everyone's frothing over it. It's a long climb to the top, but great reward at the bottom," Fullbrook said.
