Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club holds first nippers day of the season at Flynns Beach

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 16 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club returned to the familiar surrounds of Flynns Beach for the first time when their 2022/2023 nippers season kicked off on October 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.