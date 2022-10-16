Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club returned to the familiar surrounds of Flynns Beach for the first time when their 2022/2023 nippers season kicked off on October 16.
Beaches from Grants Beach in the Camden Haven to Scotts Head Beach in the Macleay have now all welcomed back nippers for the season from under-6 to under-14s.
Port Macquarie's numbers have soared to close to 300 despite having the last two seasons affected by the pandemic.
Club president Paula Stone said it was pleasing to see so many children and parents back at the beach for another season.
"It's a life skill; when you live near the surf we need kids to be aware of the dangers as well as the joy the surf can bring them," she said.
"We're very passionate about sharing this knowledge with the kids and making it a fun experience because if they're not enjoying it, they won't come back season after season."
Beach relays, flags, boards and swim sessions were held with most of the club as they start to prepare for the first branch carnival of the season next month.
The interbranch championships will be held on December 4-5 while the NSW Country Championships will be held from January 27-29.
