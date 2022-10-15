Port Macquarie News

Australian Steelers to meet United States in 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 16 2022 - 2:16am, first published October 15 2022 - 9:01pm
Ryley Batt looks to take possession in Australia's 56-55 semi-final win over Denmark. Picture: supplied/Lars Moeller

Australia are into their fourth wheelchair rugby world championship final in succession following a heartstopping 56-55 semi-final win over Denmark.

Sports Journalist

