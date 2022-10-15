Australia are into their fourth wheelchair rugby world championship final in succession following a heartstopping 56-55 semi-final win over Denmark.
The Steelers looked to be cruising into the decider when they led by four goals only to see that lead almost disappear before their very eyes in the closing stages.
Those heart-in-the-mouth moments came courtesy of two uncharacteristic errors from Port Macquarie veteran Ryley Batt, who was again one of their best.
Batt's turnovers were a result of a left shoulder injury which he suffered in the pool games against Colombia a few days ago.
In the end the Steelers held firm to set up a gold-medal match with the United States on Monday morning (October 17) at 1am.
"Unfortunately my shoulder went a little bit 'bang' in that fourth quarter and the results showed from me," Batt said after the game.
"I made two errors straight after it went on me and I'm a little bit disappointed about that to be honest. Those crucial moments are usually a time where I don't like to make mistakes.
"I like to take control of the game so I'm really hoping I got those errors out of the way."
Despite the nervy moments, Batt remained confident the team had one more strong performance left in them which would allow them to claim their first world championship title since 2014.
"100 percent I believe we can win it," Batt said.
Port Macquarie teammate Andrew Edmondson will have the opportunity to right some wrongs of 2018 when he was part of the Steelers team who were beaten 62-61 by Japan.
He said his message to a number of teammates will be to enjoy the opportunity.
"We've got guys here who haven't played in a world championships, let alone make it to a final," he said.
"We've had a lot of disappointment over the last couple of years, particularly these new guys, so to be able to give them the opportunity to play in a game like this is just exciting."
Edmondson felt the Steelers were primed to go one step further than they did in 2018 and 2010.
"We've done everything we can over the last four years," he said.
"We've trusted our process... we've had a great process put in front of us and each one of us is ready.
"(There) is no other reason than that. We're the best team in the world."
