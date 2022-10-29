Wauchope retiree Ray Arena has been a car enthusiast for many years.
A 1963 EH Holden is his pride and joy. Mr Arena says the car he bought six years ago is beautiful to drive.
"I just like the EH Holden," he said. "They were so popular back in the day. They were in big demand."
The car remains its original colour, windora beige, and was mechanically rebuilt in 2004. Mr Arena replaced the upholstery after sourcing the original cloth from Melbourne.
He has mechanically maintained the car since its purchase.
Mr Arena's 1963 EH Holden was one of about 70 vehicles on display at the Hastings Old Holdens Car Club of NSW car show at Port Macquarie Racecourse on October 15.
Turn back the clock to the 1960s and Mr Arena circuit raced another EH Holden at Eastern Suburbs Sporting Car Club meets.
"It wasn't competitive as far as the racing you see today," he said. "It was club meets.
"I liked the sound of me operating the engine and making it do the things you want it to do."
Mr Arena, who made a living driving trucks for 37 years, has owned several old cars over the years starting with a 1948 series Holden.
A 1991 Corolla is his everyday car. "I won't get rid of her," he said.
His EH Holden hits the road for club runs and at other times to keep the engine in good condition. The car draws attention from onlookers.
"You get the thumbs up and people blowing the horn," Mr Arena said.
"I even get a lot of attention with my old Corolla because it's over 30 years old."
Mr Arena joined Hastings Old Holdens Car Club of NSW six years ago.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
