Man charged after pedestrians 'seriously injured' in alleged road rage incident

A man has been charged after three pedestrians were seriously injured in an alleged road rage incident in Port Macquarie on Friday night (October 14).
About 9pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie, following reports three male pedestrians had been struck by a Toyota Landcruiser SUV.
Police were told the injured men - along with another man - were walking east on the footpath along Hastings River Drive when the SUV - travelling west - allegedly left the roadway and struck them.
The driver then allegedly fled from the scene.
Three of the men - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
The two older men remain in a serious but stable condition with leg, arm and rib fractures.
The fourth man left the scene prior to police arrival.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, about 2am Saturday (October 15), a 31-year-old man attended Port Macquarie Police Station where he was arrested.
The man was charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (October 15).
