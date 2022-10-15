Port Macquarie News

Man charged after pedestrians 'seriously injured' in alleged road rage incident in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
October 15 2022 - 1:09am
Man charged after pedestrians 'seriously injured' in alleged road rage incident

A man has been charged after three pedestrians were seriously injured in an alleged road rage incident in Port Macquarie on Friday night (October 14).

