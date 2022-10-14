Port Macquarie prodigy Tom Jenkins will headline a strong Hastings contingent set to compete at the sixth and final round of the Fox Superflow series at Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park this weekend.
The Fox Superflow is Australia's most popular gravity enduro series, because it lets riders set the pace and have their own adventure.
Jenkins is right in the mix to take out his age division after a successful season to date where he has been one of few riders to have followed the series around the country.
Hastings Valley MTB Club president Mick Fullbrook said while Jenkins is expected to feature prominently in the placings, he will have some support from a handful of other locals including Nick Kennedy.
"Those two boys have been smashing it all year and following the [series] around so they'll do exceptionally well especially on their home trails," he said.
"Jake de Vere is another one who hasn't raced much either but he'll take out his division so we'll have a good showing from the locals."
Around 300 riders from across New South Wales will travel to the region for the two-day event which starts on Saturday.
Fullbrook said the trails are in pristine condition.
"The Forestry have been through and done a fair bit of logging out there, so Rock N Roll (trail) has been totally revamped and it's a whole new trail," he said.
"We've spent a couple of months out there fixing that one up, then Morning Glory has got better because it's got a lot of rock gardens in it and a lot of the rocks are exposed with all the rain we've had.
"It's a real technical rock garden."
The highlight, however was a trail which starts at the top of the mountain which will challenge all riders.
"From the lookout at Jolly Nose all the way down to the bottom is going to be a seven-minute run," Fullbrook said.
"On a normal run you do on a trail in two and a half minutes, but this one is seven minutes so it's a long run and a real leg-burner, that one.
"It will be a long climb up, but once you're up there it's definitely worth it."
Racing starts at 9am on Saturday and Sunday with the event to conclude by 4pm on Sunday.
