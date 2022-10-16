Five lifeguard towers at the region's beaches continue to save lives 20 years after their inception.
The project behind the lifeguard towers, named Towers of Strength, began after a spate of drownings.
The combined Rotary clubs of the Hastings made its vision for the towers a reality after launching a fundraising appeal. The council threw its support behind the project, the community got on board and the beach towers were built. That was 20 years ago.
Today, the lifeguard towers continue to be a vital part of beach safety. The towers give lifeguards a better vantage point and help them identify conditions and danger more quickly.
The lifeguard towers are strategically located at Town Beach, Flynns Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Rainbow Beach and North Haven Beach.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham said the area was lucky to have the amazing lifeguard towers.
He said visibility was the biggest difference, given the towers' height.
"It just increases our surveillance," Mr Turnham said.
"Rather than looking out at people at the sand level, we are looking down where we can see everything that's going on.
"They are positioned in a location that enables quick response. A lot of thought went into the exact locations."
Mr Turnham said the lifeguard towers were about public safety and they also provided protection from the elements for the lifeguards.
The Rotary committee responsible for the placement of five lifeguard towers on Port Macquarie-Hastings beaches met recently to recognise their 20-year anniversary.
Officially opened in 2002 by the then NSW Premier Bob Carr, the Towers of Strength project was the result of the combined efforts of the six Rotary clubs in the area at the time.
The Rotary clubs handed over the five fully equipped towers to the council for use by lifeguards and surf club volunteers.
The vastly improved visual oversight of swimmers and surfers has been credited with potentially saving many lives since then.
In reflecting on the success of the project, the then chairman Barry Hacker said during the year 2001 there were seven unnecessary deaths in the surf at Port Macquarie beaches.
"Discussions with Jamie Martin, council's head lifeguard at the time, led to a committee being formed of representatives from each of the six Rotary clubs and the council," he said.
"A public appeal was launched which proved to be outstandingly successful."
The cash donations flowed in and many businesses provided in kind assistance.
Rotarians Trevor Terrett and Phil Brown were the design engineer and steel fabricator/builder respectively.
As well as local cash contributions of $132,000 and donations in kind, the then NSW Premier assisted with a grant of $36,000 which enabled the provision of all necessary equipment including defibrillators, radios, land line telephone, spinal boards and a full fit-out of the interiors.
Mr Hacker said the first tower on Town Beach was completed eight months after the formation of the committee with the remainder all operating within another three months.
In 2002, the project was recognised by the state and local governments with an Outstanding Community Service Award, a certificate of appreciation from the Australian Ocean Professional Lifesaving Association and the NSW State Medal for Community Service.
Mr Hacker said the project epitomised what Rotary was all about.
"The Towers of Strength are still saving lives, some 20 years later and will continue to do so for many years to come," he said.
