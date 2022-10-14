Up-and-coming Port City Hockey Club striker Charlie Dargan has returned to the Hastings after he helped NSW Lions achieve a mid-table finish at the under-13 NSW state titles in Tasmania.
The Lions finished fifth after registering five wins, four draws and two losses from their 11 matches at the week-long tournament that ended on October 4.
Dargan contributed three goals in three of the Lions' five victories, finding the back of the net in wins over Queensland (2-0), South Australia (2-1) and Tasmania (7-0).
Mum Katherine said it was an excellent opportunity for her son to have earned a spot alongside some of the best junior players from around New South Wales.
"It was an excellent opportunity and a great experience, so he stepped up and played really well," she said.
"He loves his hockey so is pretty pumped to keep representing at whatever level he can."
The Brisbane Olympics in 2032 has provided plenty of young players with something to work towards.
"Of course he has dreams to represent his country, but he's also a 12-year-old boy."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher said it is pleasing to see a steady stream of young hockey athletes maintain their skills and gaining selection in state teams.
"Charlie joins a long line of recent players from Port Macquarie Hastings Hockey Association to represent their club, association and state at the highest level of hockey in Australia," he said.
"It is a reflection not only on Charlie's hard work and dedication, but also a result of the support from family, his coaches and the systems currently in place within local hockey to allow these kids to prosper."
