When you lose a grand final it's hard not to be disappointed, but Mid Coast FC under-14 coach Peter Masterontonio managed to achieve just that at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on October 8.
The Middies were gallant in a 3-0 defeat to minor premiers Broadmeadow Magic where a slow start either side of the whistle ultimately proved costly.
Masterontonio knew it was always going to be a tough ask to upset Magic who had scored a mammoth 147 goals in 24 regular season matches.
But instead of being disappointed to come up short, the coach was proud of his side who had challenged their more fancied Newcastle opponents throughout the season, finishing second overall.
Only third-placed North Coast Football had further to travel throughout the season.
"If anything, getting to the final was a bonus for the season and it was quite hard to be disappointed to not take it because it was great just to be there," he admitted.
"To finish second and be one of the top two teams in the grand final... it seemed fitting."
The coach said the Middies competed as a regional club and travelled more than any other club in the competition.
They also didn't have the luxury of possessing anywhere near the same facilities where weather didn't interrupt most training sessions.
But instead of overanalysing where things went wrong, the coach acknowledged the class of Broadmeadow.
"I've lost grand finals before when I've played and I'm pretty down for three or four days, but with this team it was quite the opposite," he said.
"I felt really happy that we had made it all the way to the final and was super proud of the consistency over the whole season.
"That became more apparent than losing a grand final."
