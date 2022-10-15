Firefighters are set to converge on Port Macquarie for a three-day championship showcasing their skills and expertise.
The 2022 Fire and Rescue NSW State Firefighter Championship will run at Westport Park from 9am on Thursday, October 20 to 2pm on Saturday, October 22.
More than 60 Fire and Rescue NSW on-call firefighters from 15 fire stations across the state, as well as representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Victorian Country Fire Authority, will take part in the three-day event, which is held every two years.
The competition will test the skills, professionalism and training of regional firefighters, with events simulating fire and rescue situations. The community is invited to watch the action.
Local event coordinator Ross Hoy said 2022 will mark the ninth time Port Macquarie has hosted the event, while the Port Macquarie brigade has won the championship six times since its formation in 1957.
He said the championship will bring huge economic benefits to Port Macquarie and also act as an educational learning curve for school groups and the public.
The impact on fire on koala habitat will be featured after the 2019 fires ripped through prime koala habitat.
A community engagement event will be staged on Friday, October 21 from 5pm to 9pm.
That will include displays from emergency services, a firefighter torchlight parade and fireworks display at the end of the evening.
Mr Hoy said the firefighter torchlight procession would be a highlight.
Brigades, firefighters and association officials, including retired and honorary brigade members, along with Mid North Coast Fire Museum group members, will take part in the parade.
Brigade teams will wear full uniforms and carry torches. Mid North Coast Fire Museum group members will wear uniforms from the 1930s era and old brass helmets. An old firefighters' cart and hose reel will also feature in the spectacle.
The torchlight procession will make its way from the Town Green at sunset to Westport Park.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter will officially open the firefighter championship on Thursday, October 20 at 11am.
