Port Macquarie teachers join day of action to protest 'tangible pay cut'

Teachers and principals from Port Macquarie and surrounds rallied outside the Department of Education Port Macquarie Regional Office on October 12 as new figures show the number of vacant permanent teaching positions has doubled to more than 2000.
The action coincides with the Perrottet Government's effort to push through the NSW Industrial Relations Commission a new three year award that delivers pay increases far below the rate of inflation.
Port Macquarie Teachers Federation representative Amy Harland said there was a "good turn out of teachers" who participated in the day of action before school hours.
"Our teachers know how important students' learning is. Everyday students' learning is being interrupted by the lack of teachers," she said.
"There were around 50 or 60 teachers who participated on Wednesday morning from schools across Port Macquarie."
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said delivering a real wage cut to teachers would only worsen the teacher shortages in the Port Macquarie region and make the profession less attractive.
"You can't fix the teacher shortage problem without fixing the wages and workload problem," he said.
"The decision by the Perrottet Government to cap pay increases at 2.53 per cent a year for three years when inflation is 6.1 per cent and rising defies their own research that shows the uncompetitive salaries of teachers are a major reason why the number of people studying to become a teacher has plummeted.
"Kids in the Port Macquarie region are missing out in public and private schools because of the shortages and teachers are burning out. 60 per cent of teachers want to leave in the next five years because of the crippling workload and uncompetitive salaries than don't reflect their efforts or responsibilities."
Ms Harland said local students are "missing out".
"Students across the Mid North Coast are missing out on their education. If nothing is done to fix the problem, the issue will continue to get worse," she said.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced last week NSW teachers will be given more time than ever to prepare high quality lessons under plans to support teachers roll out the changes to the new school curriculum.
"For high school teachers, this additional time will mean that they will now have the equivalent of almost one full day every week for lesson planning," Mr Perrottet said.
"We want students to succeed in their schooling and to do that we need to support teachers so they can plan lessons that will deliver the right outcomes for students."
For secondary school teachers, who currently receive five hours and 35 minutes of release time each week, they will be guaranteed the equivalent of an extra 30 minutes per week for three years.
Currently, primary school teachers receive two hours of release time every week and under these changes they will be guaranteed the equivalent of an extra 30 minutes per week in 2023, increasing to an extra 60 minutes per week in 2024 and 2025. Primary school executive staff will also receive additional release time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.