They have had arguably the biggest influx of nipper members over the last two seasons, but now Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club are hoping they can transfer that into competition success.
Port Macquarie are one of nine clubs set to start the 2022/2023 surf life saving season this weekend following a disrupted previous two seasons.
The disruptions were caused by the pandemic along with adverse weather conditions which forced a number of competition days to be cancelled.
And then there was COVID-19.
Beaches from Grants Beach in the Camden Haven to Scotts Head Beach in the Macleay will welcome back nippers from under-6 to under-14s.
Port Macquarie have managed to rally the troops and buck a trend that resulted in dwindling numbers across a host of clubs.
President Paula Stone acknowledged they had been able to retain their nipper numbers which was the result of a committee that had an ongoing passion for the sport.
"We do have the largest nipper contingent in the (Mid North Coast) branch and really see them as the future for the senior club," she said.
"We like to nurture them through the junior ranks and encourage them to stay in the club and get all their qualifications so then they can become a lifesaver."
Port Macquarie have more than 250 members registered for this season which Stone said was due to parents valuing surf education for their children.
"It's a life skill; when you live near the surf we need kids to be aware of the dangers as well as the joy the surf can bring them," she said.
"We're very passionate about sharing this knowledge with the kids and making it a fun experience because if they're not enjoying it, they won't come back season after season."
The club, however, had faced a battle to retain - and generate - volunteer numbers which had been the case right across the board.
"I think COVID has changed people's mind over the last two seasons," Stone said.
"People aren't as community-minded as we were before. People are focused on looking after themselves and their families so volunteering is second or third or fourth on the list now."
The first interbranch carnival will be held on November 5 and 6 with the branch championships on February 11 and 12.
