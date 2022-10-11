Port Macquarie Paralympic veteran Ryley Batt was at it again this morning as the Australian Steelers made it two-straight wins to start the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Denmark.
Fresh from a player-of-the-match performance in their opening-round 57-36 win over Brazil, Batt was again judged the Steelers' best in a hard-fought 55-53 victory over Canada.
The Steelers led from start to finish, but not before a final quarter scare from the Canadians.
Batt has taken a step back from the Steelers' captaincy role in recent times, but was more than happy to play his part for the team.
"Really happy to be best on court after such a big break from the sport," he said.
Batt said the 21-try win over Brazil to start the tournament was a pleasing result which saw the team back together after a COVID-disrupted last three years.
"It's great to finally have a full squad together for the first time since 2019," he said.
Australia will play their third match of the tournament - a clash with host nation Denmark - early tomorrow morning.
Even though the Steelers finished with a two-win and three-loss record in Canada, it stoked the fire in the belly of all the players.
"If I didn't have the break [after the Tokyo Paralympics] I wouldn't be playing anymore," Batt admitted back in May.
The Steelers have featured in the gold medal match at every World Championships event since 2010, taking victory in 2014.
With two wins from two starts so far, they're on track to maintain that record.
The 33-year-old's eight-month break from the sport - which came to an end at the Canada Cup in June - just might have been the best thing to happen to him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.