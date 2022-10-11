Port Macquarie News

Australian Steelers and Ryley Batt win opening game of 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Denmark

Paul Jobber
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 9:47am
Ryley Batt was voted the best player on court in Australia's opening-round 57-36 victory over Brazil. Picture: supplied/Australian Paralympic Committtee

Port Macquarie's Paralympic veteran Ryley Batt led from the front as Australia started their 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship campaign in Denmark on the right note on Tuesday night (October 11).

