Port Macquarie's Paralympic veteran Ryley Batt led from the front as Australia started their 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship campaign in Denmark on the right note on Tuesday night (October 11).
The Steelers proved far too good for Brazil in a comprehensive 57-36 victory where Batt was judged man of the match.
Batt told the Port News shortly after full time that it was pleasing to have the team back together after a COVID-disrupted last three years.
"We started our 2022 world's campaign strong," he said.
"It's great to finally have a full squad together for the first time since 2019."
Batt has taken a step back from the captaincy role in recent times, but was more than happy to play his part for the team.
"Really happy to be best on court after such a big break from the sport," he said.
The win was also coach Brad Dubberley's 200th career victory as head coach of the team since he started in the role in 2006.
The Steelers will now turn their attention to their second match of the tournament - a clash with Canada in the early hours of tomorrow morning (October 12) AEDT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.