Wauchope High School students brushed away their nerves as they sat the first exam in the 2022 Higher School Certificate (HSC).
Some 36 students from the Nelson Street school are completing their HSC exams, with 39 students set to graduate.
They are among tens of thousands of students across the state in the final phase of their school education with HSC exams underway. English marked the first exam on Wednesday, October 12.
Wauchope High School student Kiara O'Brien said she felt pretty good after the first exam but was nervous beforehand.
"I was surprised how good I felt about it," she said.
The 17-year-old prepared by studying for each subject in the countdown to the exams.
Kiara has early acceptance to study law at Charles Sturt University, which she said made this time "a lot less stressful".
Wauchope High School student Emily Bell found practising essay writing skills in the lead-up to the exams helped when it came to sitting the first English paper.
She said her nerves had calmed now the exam was over.
Emily balanced study and time away from the books as the exams approached.
The 18-year-old is looking forward to studying physiotherapy. She has early acceptance at Charles Sturt University and has also applied for the University of Newcastle with its early offers released in November.
Wauchope High School student Wyatt Smithwick, 18, said the first exam was "not too bad".
His preparation involved studying in intervals. Wyatt has already secured an electrical apprenticeship in the Wauchope area.
"Getting it all sorted whilst still at school was very beneficial," he said.
NSW Education Standards Authority figures show about 76,000 students across the state are working to complete their HSC program. Of these students, 67,327 are on track to finish their HSC in 2022.
The exams come to an end on November 4 with design and technology the final subject in the exam timetable.
The 2022 HSC results will released in mid-December.
